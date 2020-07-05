Covid-19: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today

All staffers in the Vidhana Soudha aged above 50 years have been granted leave on Monday, to facilitate sanitisation of the building.

A decision to this effect was taken after a policeman deployed at the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for Covid on Sunday. All other staff and officials at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon, according to Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha were reduced from two hours - from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm - to one hour, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, following a spike in cases in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha in the past.