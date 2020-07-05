Covid-19: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today

Covid-19: Vidhana Soudha to be sanitised today

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 23:16 ist
Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha in the past. Credit: DH Photo

All staffers in the Vidhana Soudha aged above 50 years have been granted leave on Monday, to facilitate sanitisation of the building.

A decision to this effect was taken after a policeman deployed at the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for Covid on Sunday. All other staff and officials at the secretariat complex will have to report to work at 12 noon, according to Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha were reduced from two hours - from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm - to one hour, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, following a spike in cases in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at Vikasa Soudha in the past.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
vidhan soudha
Vikas Soudha

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 