Covid: 45k labourers in SSIs lost jobs in two years

As many as 45,000 labourers, working in small scale industries (SSIs), have lost jobs in various parts of the state due to the Covid pandemic, according to the state government.

Small Scale Industries Minister M T B Nagaraj told this in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Congress MLC U B Venkatesh, the minister said, “A total of 754 registered small scale industries, including 562 industries in 2020 and another 192 industries in 2021, have been closed. However, more than 92,000 job opportunities have been created across Karnataka during the same period”.

Nagaraj said, “Non-availability of raw materials, shortage of skilled labourers and lack of investment are are some of the reasons that have affected the SSIs”.

He clarified that there are no programmes to help those who have lost jobs.

