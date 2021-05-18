Covid Care Centres to come up for children in Karnataka

Paediatric Covid Care Centres will be set up in each district as there are fears that children will be the worst-hit during the third wave of Covid-19, Karnataka Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle said Tuesday.

Jolle said that the facilities are proposed to be set up by the Directorate of Child Protection.

The government will identify centres up for the 0-6 and 7-18 age group affected by Covid-19 in each of the districts. While asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic children will be treated at 'Fit Facilities' attached to Covid Care Centres, serious cases will be treated at Covid-19 hospitals.

"Directions are issued to set up Peadiatric Covid wards at the district or taluk government hospitals," Jolle said. In case parents are negative and their child is positive, arrangements will be made for parents or extended family members to stay at the Fit Facility.

The Department has also drawn up a rehabilitation plan for children whose parents are either hospitalised or deceased due to Covid, she said.

The minister also warned citizens on social media messages about children being up for adoption.

"Two children are orphaned due to the pandemic, one each in Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts," she said, noting that both were with their extended family members. "Most of the contact numbers mentioned in the viral messages are fake. Children can be adopted only after due process carried out through the Child Welfare Committee."

If extended family members were willing to take care of the child, then adoption by relatives under Regulation 51 of Adoption Regulations, 2017, will be considered. If there are no extended family members or relatives are unwilling to adopt, such children will be considered for adoption under Central Adoption Resource Authority.

Siblings will not be separated during the rehabilitation of the children, the minister said. The adoption of child or children will be under the regulations of Juvenile Justice Act and related rules.