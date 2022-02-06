Covid cases showing downward trend in Karnataka

The Covid-19 outbreak is receding from the state rapidly, data shows. On Sunday, for the first time since January 8, the state recorded less than 10,000 new cases (8,425). This, coupled with 19,800 discharges, left the state’s active caseload at 97,781 cases.

Some 45% of Sunday’s new cases (3,822) were in Bengaluru Urban. But the crux of the outbreak, which migrated to other districts two weeks ago, shows signs of receding even from there.

Ten districts which had recorded the highest number of new cases in the third wave beyond Bengaluru Urban, including Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi collectively recorded an 85% drop in the number of daily cases since the outbreak peaked in the state on January 23.

While eight of them (Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi) had peaked in the number of new cases being found by January 26, data shows that Belagavi peaked on recently - on February 3. Since then, the number of new cases being found have also fallen by 85%.

At the same, the state has still been recording a sizable number of Covid-19 deaths. As many as 47 new fatalities were detailed on Sunday. While most of the fatalities were senior citizens, three were children, including a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl.

The one-year old baby perished on January 23, a day after being diagnosed with Covid-19, data shows. She had symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI). The second baby, a native of Ballari, succumbed on February 5. She had a major comorbidity in the form of cerebrovascular accident (CVA) or a stroke. She had been diagnosed with Covid-19 two days before.

Child cases

The state recorded 4,730 cases of pre-teens (0-9) infected with Covid-19 last week. This is roughly half of the 8,940 such cases recorded two weeks ago. Meanwhile, 25,766 cases of teens being infected (10-19) were recorded in the last seven days, which is also less than 50% of the 52,494 cases recorded a fortnight ago.

Vaccination

As of Sunday afternoon, the state had administered 9.7 crore doses. This leaves the state’s total first dose coverage at 101.23%, while its second dose coverage is 89.74%, as per official data.

