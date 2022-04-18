Covid cases up in Delhi, but Karnataka sits pretty with very low weekly TPR

Despite Covid cases rising by 12% in Delhi between Sunday and Monday, the situation in Karnataka has been relatively stable with a weekly test positivity rate of 0.78% and a very low weekly case fatality rate.

While the XE variant of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Delhi and Gujarat, only Covid eight patients are currently in hospital in Karnataka.

The state’s active patients are fewer than 1,500. Fifty-four new cases were reported on Sunday.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Karnataka was resisting pressure to lift all Covid curbs, including mask-wearing, at a time when Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal had withdrawn all restrictions.

“Keeping in mind the emergence of new variants, we have not relaxed any precautionary measures in the interest of public health and safety,” he told DH.

Not masking up, however, will not be penalised due to a lack of Covid-related provisions in the Disaster Management Act.

Virologist Dr Jacob John is not in support of mandating masks either.

The rule of the thumb for sounding an alarm, he said, is when cases cross at least 10% of the peak of the worst previous waves. This hasn’t happened in Karnataka, Delhi or at the national level, he explained.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh made mask-wearing compulsory in its six NCR (national capital region) districts as well as Lucknow.

Karnataka, however, does not have any such plan.

“There is no such recommendation from the state Covid-19 technical advisory committee. The health department stands by its advisory on Covid-appropriate behaviour, including mask usage,” health commissioner D Randeep said.

The enforcement of Covid restrictions under the Disaster Management Act was withdrawn earlier itself, he added.

Sudhakar, however, said the government was keeping a close eye on the Covid-19 situation in other states.

“Vaccine remains our biggest weapon against the pandemic. It is quite natural that people have become complacent after the third wave, which was not as severe as the second wave.”

The minister asked people to get the precautionary dose, which is now available for all age groups.

“Given that the XE and ME variants are prevalent in some parts of the world, we are surveilling travellers arriving from eight countries, including China,” he said.

