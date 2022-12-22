Covid curbs? Cooperate now so we can save lives, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday made an appeal in the Assembly urging citizens to cooperate if restrictions are imposed to prevent Karnataka from suffering through another Covid-19 wave.

Bommai has convened a special meeting where the government is likely to discuss precautionary measures.

Speaking during Zero Hour when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah pointed out that Covid-19 cases had risen in China, Bommai said, "Virus moves faster than electronics. We need to focus on prevention...like earlier restrictions and booster doses. I want to urge citizens to cooperate. If they cooperate now, we can save lives.”

Siddaramaiah said some Indian states had reported Chinese variants of Covid-19. “Chinese flights must be banned. Talk to the union government about this. We don’t want another wave,” he said, citing the devastating second wave.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told the Assembly that Covid-19 cases have risen in China, Japan, US and South Korea. “Even hospitalisation has increased,” he said. “We will discuss precautionary steps.”

Sudhakar lamented that the booster dose coverage was just 20 per cent. “Many MLAs, too, haven’t taken the booster dose. I appeal to everyone, take the booster dose,” he said.

Expressing surprise that 80 per cent of the population was not triple-boosted, Siddaramaiah asked the government to make the third dose mandatory. “Saving lives is important. Don’t make the third dose voluntary,” he said.

JD(S) deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said myths surrounding the third dose could be the reason behind the low coverage. “I have taken the booster dose. But, I was told I shouldn’t have, because I’m a heart patient. There’s some fear about the third dose. The government must create awareness,” he said to Sudhakar.