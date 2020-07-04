Covid deaths went up by 58 in just 16 days in Kalyana Karataka region

The Kalyana Karnataka region, with six districts, stands second in the state in Covid-19 deaths, after Bengaluru.

Co-morbid conditions, late reporting to the hospital, concealing travel history and easing of lockdown are leading to a steady spike in deaths here.

Covid deaths which were just 26 in the six districts zoomed up to 84 in just 16 days (from June 18 to July 3).

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul told DH that co-morbid conditions like kidney failure, brain tumour, bypass surgery and others are the main causes for Covid deaths in the district so far.

A majority of fatalities are reported from Ballari and Sandur taluks of the district.

House-to-house survey is being conducted by Asha workers, using oximeters and thermometers in Sandur, to check the spread of the virus.

Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Sharat said the people are neither revealing their travel history nor are visiting fever clinics on their own for check-up if they develop mild symptoms like fever, cold or cough.

They report to the hospital at the eleventh hour, making their survival difficult, despite best efforts by the doctors.

After the lockdown relaxations, people are behaving irresponsibly without maintaining social distancing and wearing mask.

They are roaming around carelessly. Elders with co-morbidities who stay indoors are catching infections due to the irresponsible family members, he explained.

In a few deaths reported in Kalaburagi district, the patients have neither travel history nor have come in contact with infected persons.

Their family members spread the virus to them. The people should be extra cautious, if they have elders at home. They should wear masks and face shields to protect family members, the DC said.

The three deaths reported from Bidar district occurred due to heart attack as Covid causes blood clot and oxygen saturates fast.