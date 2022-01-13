Covid growth rate in RoK higher than Bengaluru: Sudhakar

Even as Bengaluru continues to be the epicenter of the Covid-19, accounting for 75% of the state's active caseload, the average growth rate of cases in the state capital was 32.64% while rest of Karnataka (RoK) recorded 36.44%, over the last two weeks.

Addressing a press conference here at Vikas Soudha on Thursday afternoon, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, on December 28, there were 356 cases in the state, including 269 in Bengaluru.

"On January 5, we had 3,605 cases in Bengaluru and 641 in the rest of the state. On January 11, there were 10,800 cases in Bengaluru and 3,673 in the districts. So, between December 28 and January 11, in 15 days, the cases have increased by 32.64% in Bengaluru Urban district and 36.44% in the state," explained the minister.

Also, the doubling rate in the third wave has dropped to 2 to 2.5 days from 8 to 10 days during the second wave. "It is therefore important for everyone to get both the doses of the vaccine," he said.

Between January 1-11, there were 62,641 active cases and about 6% of them were in hospitals, 1% in Covid Care Centres and the rest were in home isolation.

"We have set a target of at least two lakh tests per day and we will increase it further. About one lakh tests are being done in Bengaluru. About 265 labs are operational in the state. Also, we have a capacity to sequence 1,875 samples in one batch at nine genomic sequencing labs in the state," he added.

The state government has added 6,386 oxygen beds and 263 ICU beds to 147 taluk hospitals, at a cost of Rs 243 crore, post-second wave, Sudhakar said.

A further 665 oxygen beds and 263 ICU beds have been added to 19 district hospitals at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Out of 266 PSA oxygen plants allotted to Karnataka, 217 are operational. As many as 3,460 ventilators and 8,100 oxygen concentrators are available, he informed.

Tests in schools

As much as 30% of the beds in district and taluk hospitals have been reserved for children. Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health has been notified as the designated hospital for paediatric care. Tests are being conducted in schools once in two weeks.

Around 4.89 crore people in the state have received the first dose and 3.98 crore both the doses. The state has fully vaccinated 81.5% of the eligible population.