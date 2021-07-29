Covid hospital claims: Karnataka HC asks state to set up grievance redressal mechanism

The high court on Wednesday asked the state government to submit whether any timeline has been fixed for ensuring vaccination to the entire population in the state.

A special division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a batch of petitions on Covid-19 related issues.

The bench perused the written submissions by the state government on the figures relating to the vaccination drive. The bench observed that the number of doses of vaccines expected in the state for the month of August indicates that it will be sufficient to cover those beneficiaries whose second dose is due in July and August.

As regards regular immunisation to the children who missed their doses, the bench directed the government to ensure whether the drive is restored. “It is stated that routine immunisation is in progress at schools and Anganwadi. The state government will have to clarify whether such immunisation is going on at schools and Anganwadis,” the bench said.

Read | K'taka districts take measures to tackle 3rd Covid wave

The court directed the state government to place on record as to whether any special drive is being conducted to ensure that the college students are vaccinated since the colleges have been allowed to open.

Direction to govt

The court directed the state government to set up a grievance redressal mechanism at the earliest for deciding the claims made by Covid-19 patients seeking reimbursements from private hospitals.

This direction was issued after it was submitted across the bar that some of the private hospitals have charged patients admitted on the beds reserved for the state quota.

“It will be appropriate if the state government sets up a grievance redressal mechanism. The state government shall set up such a grievance mechanism at the earliest,” the bench said.