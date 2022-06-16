Covid: Karnataka crosses record 11 cr vaccinations

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded a new milestone by successfully administering a total of 11 crore Covid vaccinations.

According to data by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, though 10.5 crore doses were administered as of April 12, 2022, it took nearly two months to complete the next 50 lakh doses.

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K also tweeted that as of Wednesday, 25 districts in the state had achieved 100% second dose coverage for the 18+ population, and nine districts had recorded 100% vaccination coverage for the 12+ population.