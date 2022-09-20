Covid: Karnataka reports 368 new cases, 2 deaths

The state recorded 368 new Covid-19 cases on September 19, taking the active caseload to 3,434, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Tuesday.
The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.53%. Of the 368 cases, 220 were recorded in Bengaluru.
Two deaths were reported - one each from Dharwad and Ballari. With this, the state’s Covid death toll now is 40,236. A total of 23,969 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 500 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,18,372.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube