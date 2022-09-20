Covid: Karnataka reports 368 new cases, 2 deaths

The state recorded 368 new Covid-19 cases on September 19, taking the active caseload to 3,434, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Tuesday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.53%. Of the 368 cases, 220 were recorded in Bengaluru.

Two deaths were reported - one each from Dharwad and Ballari. With this, the state’s Covid death toll now is 40,236. A total of 23,969 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 500 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,18,372.