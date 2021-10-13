Covid norm relaxations after Dasara: CM Bommai

Covid norm relaxations after Dasara: CM Bommai

The decision on reopening of primary schools also will be taken, he added

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 14:20 ist
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. Credit: DH File Photo

The norms for Covid-19 regulations imposed in border districts will be relaxed after an assessment following the Dasara celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Bommai, who arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), said soon after Dasara, the government will conduct an assessment meeting and then take a call.

The decision on reopening of primary schools also will be taken, he added. On the rising moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada district, he said everyone should behave in a responsible manner in society.

"We should maintain social harmony and there has to be morality in the society," he added. 

