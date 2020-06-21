COVID-positive ASI succumbs to infection in Bengaluru

A 59-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) admitted to Victoria Hospital for COVID-19 disease failed to respond to treatment and died Saturday midnight.

The ASI, attached to the Wilson Garden traffic police station, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18, and was rushed to the COVID ward at Victoria Hospital on

June 19.

Police said the station has not been sealed down and no policeman has been quarantined. The ASI is the third policemasn to die in the space of a week.

Fifteen policemen from the Kalasipalya police station and five from the Ashok Nagar traffic police station have tested positive on Sunday.

Three police personnel — an ASI, a head constable and a constable — tested positive, while a probationary sub-inspector, an ASI, two constables, and a woman constable in the Ashok Nagar traffic police station have tested positive.