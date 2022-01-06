Covid positive asymptomatic international travellers to be housed in CCCs

All international arrivals from at-risk countries and 2% of passengers from non-at-risk countries who test positive for Covid-19 at airports, but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, will henceforth be housed in designated buildings attached to government health facilities that shall function as government Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

A circular to this effect was issued by health commissioner D Randeep here on Thursday. The stay will be free of cost for the passengers, he said.

Identified budget hotels, three-star and five-star hotels attached to private health facilities shall function as private CCCs on a payment basis for passengers.

However, those who develop symptoms during their stay at CCCs shall be immediately shifted to the health facility for further treatment and management. The duration of stay in CCC/hospital (institutional isolation) shall be seven days.

He/she can be discharged on the seventh day if, during the preceding three days, the person is free of fever, respiratory symptoms and oxygen saturation is 94% and above.

In the case of asymptomatic, the duration of stay of seven days shall be counted from the day of testing. The above period of institutional isolation shall be followed by a further seven days of home quarantine with strict CAB.

Considering the current rise in Covid-19 cases, hospital beds have to be utilised for moderate and severe cases, instead of asymptomatics and those with mild symptoms, the commissioner said.

