Covid positivity rate in Karnataka dips to 0.64%

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,213 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths as the total number of infections swelled to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231.

A total of 1,206 people were discharged from hospitals across the state, post-recovery. The number of recoveries in the state rose to 28,86,906. As on Aug 26, there are 19,300 active carriers of the virus in

the state.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64% while the case fatality rate was

2.06%.

Of the 25 deaths reported in last 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada reported 10, Mysuru accounted for three while Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad and Udupi saw two fatalities each.

Bengaluru Urban logged the most number of cases (319) followed by Dakshina Kannada 269, Udupi 113 and Mysuru 98.

A total of 4,26,45,456 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,87,187 were done on Thursday alone. On Thursday, 4,12,211 Covid vaccine doses were administered taking the tally to 3,88,84,515.