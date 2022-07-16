Covid: Precaution dose for 4.5 crore people in 75 days

Following the Union government’s decision to provide free Covid-19 precaution doses to those over the age of 18 years, the health department is looking at vaccinating over 4.5 crore eligible population in the next 75 days.

Speaking at the launch of 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav', a campaign to provide free precaution doses to those over the age of 18 years, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government has set up over 7,500 vaccination centres across the state to vaccinate the eligible people.

“It has been over six months or a year since many of them took their second dose. It is important to get the booster dose and I encourage all the eligible people to come forward and avail the benefit,” he said.

According to data, Karnataka has been seeing a rise in demand for booster doses since June, owing to a rise in the number of cases. Nearly 88,000 precaution doses were administered on Friday alone.

“There was an increase in demand for the booster dose. Now, that the government has decided to provide the booster dose free of cost for everyone above the age of 18, we are sure the numbers are going to increase even further,” a senior official said.

Sudhakar assured that the Namma clinics would become operational within the next three months. Of the 470 proposed clinics across the state, 243 are set to come up in Bengaluru.

”The first clinic will begin operations in Bengaluru within the first week of August,” Sudhakar said.