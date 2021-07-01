Covid relief fund: Karnataka to modify guidelines for registration

The Labour Department on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will modify the guidelines to register domestic workers for availing the one-time Covid-19 relief fund of Rs 2,000.

The Secretary of the Labour Department, who appeared before the court through video conferencing, submitted that stringent action has been taken against all involved in collecting ‘commission fee’ from unorganised sector workers to register the details online.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority had filed a report on these instances of collection of ‘commission fee’, ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 250, before the court in a PIL on the issue of domestic workers.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing an application moved in the PIL seeking directions to ensure that the compensation is paid to all those domestic workers who are registered or whose applications for registration are pending.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that with required documents listed by the Labour Department it is too cumbersome a process for domestic workers to register the details.

The secretary submitted that the guidelines /procedure will be modified and it will be ensured that those who are entitled to benefit will get the same if they have an Aadhar card, a certificate signed by the employer and particulars of their bank account.