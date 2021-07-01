Covid relief fund: Karnataka to modify guidelines

Covid relief fund: Karnataka to modify guidelines for registration

The bench pointed out that with required documents listed by the Labour Department it is too cumbersome a process

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 23:43 ist
A vendor carries blankets on his motorcycle for sale after further ease in Covid-induced lockdown restrictions, in Chikmagalur, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Labour Department on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will modify the guidelines to register domestic workers for availing the one-time Covid-19 relief fund of Rs 2,000.

The Secretary of the Labour Department, who appeared before the court through video conferencing, submitted that stringent action has been taken against all involved in collecting ‘commission fee’ from unorganised sector workers to register the details online.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority had filed a report on these instances of collection of ‘commission fee’, ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 250, before the court in a PIL on the issue of domestic workers.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing an application moved in the PIL seeking directions to ensure that the compensation is paid to all those domestic workers who are registered or whose applications for registration are pending.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that with required documents listed by the Labour Department it is too cumbersome a process for domestic workers to register the details. 

The secretary submitted that the guidelines /procedure will be modified and it will be ensured that those who are entitled to benefit will get the same if they have an Aadhar card, a certificate signed by the employer and particulars of their bank account. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

labour department
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aliens might already be watching us

Aliens might already be watching us

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?

 