Covid relief: Karnataka govt modifies guidelines

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 00:43 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Following the Centre’s announcement of Rs 50,000 relief for every Covid victim, the Karnataka government issued a revised order detailing the process of disbursing relief.

The order detailed the process of disbursing Rs 1 lakh relief announced by the state for BPL families - which is restricted to one person per family, and the Rs 50,000 assured by the Centre.

For instance, if a person from a BPL family perished due to Covid, relatives of the victim will get Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 from the Centre. In the case of two or more victims, immediate family members will receive Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 for each of the victims from the Centre.

For APL families, each victim will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Centre. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

