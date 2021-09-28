Covid relief: Karnataka govt modifies guidelines

Following the Centre’s announcement of Rs 50,000 relief for every Covid victim, the Karnataka government issued a revised order detailing the process of disbursing relief.
The order detailed the process of disbursing Rs 1 lakh relief announced by the state for BPL families - which is restricted to one person per family, and the Rs 50,000 assured by the Centre.
For instance, if a person from a BPL family perished due to Covid, relatives of the victim will get Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 from the Centre. In the case of two or more victims, immediate family members will receive Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 for each of the victims from the Centre.
For APL families, each victim will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Centre.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds