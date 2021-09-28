Covid relief: Karnataka govt modifies guidelines

Following the Centre’s announcement of Rs 50,000 relief for every Covid victim, the Karnataka government issued a revised order detailing the process of disbursing relief.

The order detailed the process of disbursing Rs 1 lakh relief announced by the state for BPL families - which is restricted to one person per family, and the Rs 50,000 assured by the Centre.

For instance, if a person from a BPL family perished due to Covid, relatives of the victim will get Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 from the Centre. In the case of two or more victims, immediate family members will receive Rs 1 lakh from the state and Rs 50,000 for each of the victims from the Centre.

For APL families, each victim will receive a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Centre.