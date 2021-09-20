Covid relief, package soon: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Rs 1 lakh compensation for Covid victims from BPL families will be sanctioned in 2-3 days and said the government is thinking of a new relief package.
He said that around 35,000 people had perished due to Covid and the government had received 7,000-8,000 applications seeking relief. It can be recalled that his predecessor B S Yediyurappa had announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for BPL families which lost an adult member during the pandemic.
Read | 37,000 died of Covid in 2 years in Karnataka: Sudhakar
Earlier, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the relief amount was not released as the Central government too announced a similar initiative, but for which guidelines were yet to be issued.
Bommai said that the state government was keen on assisting people and businesses as economic activity was witnessing a gradual increase following the second wave. "We will announce a package in the coming days," he said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub
Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards