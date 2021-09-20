Covid relief, package soon: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Rs 1 lakh compensation for Covid victims from BPL families will be sanctioned in 2-3 days and said the government is thinking of a new relief package.

He said that around 35,000 people had perished due to Covid and the government had received 7,000-8,000 applications seeking relief. It can be recalled that his predecessor B S Yediyurappa had announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for BPL families which lost an adult member during the pandemic.

Earlier, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the relief amount was not released as the Central government too announced a similar initiative, but for which guidelines were yet to be issued.

Bommai said that the state government was keen on assisting people and businesses as economic activity was witnessing a gradual increase following the second wave. "We will announce a package in the coming days," he said.

