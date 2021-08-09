Covid spike: Karnataka asks Indian Railways to test Kerala, Maharashtra passengers

The state government has urged the Railways to ensure passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra are tested before they board trains to Bengaluru.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that apart from districts bordering the two states, Bengaluru was also affected due to the spike in Covid cases there “as people directly travel from these states to the city.”

“The Chief Secretary has spoken to railway officials. We have placed a demand of conducting compulsory Covid tests to railway passengers. They have not responded yet,” Bommai said.

Acknowledging the challenges of testing thousands of passengers arriving in any train at a go, he said that the Karnataka government has suggested Railways to ensure that passengers are tested before they head towards Karnataka.

The CM said that the government was taking the threat of a third wave seriously. “Based on the number of cases, we will take more measures,” he said, adding that the first two waves entered the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting former Union Minister S M Krishna in Bengaluru. “My confidence has received a boost after this meeting. We recalled many of Krishna’s decisions during his tenure,” Bommai said.

Krishna said that he was aware of Bommai’s efficiency since his days as MLC. “He comes from a political heritage. I am confident that he will lead the state very efficiently,” he added.

