Covid vaccination drive hits lowest milestone yet in Karnataka

On Sunday, Karnataka's Covid-19 vaccination programme hit its lowest target so far.

Out of the 6,504 individuals who were supposed to be vaccinated for the day, only 31% or 2,105 people were vaccinated. The programme, which completed its ninth day on Sunday, has so far seen only 56% of the target group of 3.34 lakh individuals vaccinated so far.

There have been nine incidents of adverse effects so far but a larger number of people have suffered less than severe adverse effects in the last nine days, out of which 27 individuals were from Bengaluru Urban. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said no new serious adverse reactions were reported on Sunday.

One of the lowest coverages for the day was in Bengaluru Urban where health officials had hoped to vaccinate 3,049 people, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) but only 1,080 turned up as up to 8 pm. This comprises only 35% of the target. Dasarahalli, RR Nagar and West Zone did not plan any vaccinations. Some 974 of those vaccinated with private hospital healthcare workers.

Three other districts also held vaccinations. In Ballari, the plan was to vaccinate 1,200 people but only 387 were available.

In Dharwad, 2,155 people were to be vaccinated but only 744 were. In Gadag, 100 people were earmarked for vaccination out of which 39 were inoculated.

The vaccinations were planned at 73 sites across the four districts. However, vaccinations were held at only 68 sites.