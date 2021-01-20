Cow ordinance: No coercive action till rules are framed, Karnataka govt tells High Court

The state government on Wednesday assured the High Court that till the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Transportation of cattle) Rules 2020 are brought into force, no coercive action will be initiated for offences under Section 5 of the Cow Slaughter ordinance. Section 5 relates to restrictions on the transportation of cattle.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka had directed the government to clarify on the implementation of the ordinance in the absence of Rules.

The court had said that since Rules are not yet brought into force, a farmer can be arrested under Section 13 even for a bona fide agricultural activity.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadi submitted and assured the court on instructions that no coercive action will be taken till the Rules are brought into force. The draft Rules have been published in the Gazette on

January 16.

The court said that it would not consider the prayer for interim relief in view of the submission and assurance by the Advocate General. The court also said it would hear the petitions on the main prayers instead of hearing on the interim prayers for stay.

The court adjourned the hearing on a batch of PILs challenging the ordinance to February 26. The government has been directed to file a statement of objections by February 20.