Cow slaughter ban has hit farmers, leather industry in Karnataka: Priyank

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, known as the anti-cow slaughter law, with the party’s communications chief Priyank Kharge claiming that it has pushed farmers into further distress.

"The law was hailed as revolutionary. But, has it helped the state, farmers, labourers and industry? The law banning cattle slaughter has dealt a huge blow to farmers, leather industry workers and the state's finances," Kharge told a news conference.

"According to the state's economic survey, Karnataka's leather exports stood at Rs 521.81 crore in 2017-18, Rs 562 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 502 crore in 2019-20. In 2020-21, it fell to Rs 160.84 crore," he said. "There are 91 leather units in the state and most of them are on the verge of closure. Has the government thought about them and its workers? Without all that, the law was introduced," the former social welfare minister said.

Kharge said the BJP government disregarded the finance department's caution against implementing the anti-slaughter law. Karnataka would need Rs 5,240.18 crore in four years to implement the law, the finance department had said. "When it comes to filling up vacancies, the government says it'd ask the finance department. But, the same government did not listen to the finance department that opposed this law," he said.

"Unable to bear this cost, the government started the Punyakoti scheme for the adoption of cows. So far, only 151 out of 21,207 cows sheltered in 177 goshalas have been adopted. And, only three of the 177 goshalas are government-run. There isn't a single government-run goshala in the chief minister's constituency," Kharge pointed out.

Kharge also pointed to a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one Harsha Associates in April this year. "This 40% BJP government is looting even in the name of Gau Mata. Harsha Associates wrote to PM Modi complaining about having to pay 8.5% commission for the release of money towards fodder supply to goshalas," he said.

