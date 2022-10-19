Cow worship in all Karnataka govt temples on Oct 26

The Karnataka Muzrai department has asked all state-run temples to organise 'Gopuja', or cow worship, in view of Deepavali-Balipadyami on October 26 so that "people don't forget this Sanatana Hindu Dharma practice".

In a circular, the department said cows should be given a bath, brought to the temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers, and provided with rice, jaggery, bananas and other sweets before worshipping the bovines with lamps and incense.

This should be done between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm (Godhooli Lagna) on October 26, the department said.

Also read: Karnataka govt staff donate Rs 80-100 crore for cow adoption scheme

"From time immemorial, Hindus have worshipped cows. But of late, in cities and towns, people have forgotten cow worship. At least, on Deepavali-Balipadyami, it is appropriate for notified temples to compulsorily perform cow worship so that people don't forget this Sanatana Hindu Dharma practice and future generations get introduced to this," the circular stated.

The circular goes on to explain the significace of cows as per Hindu tradition.

In August this year, the Muzrai department asked its temples to give turmeric, vermilion and six green bangles to every woman devotee on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. Women devotees were given 25 grams of turmeric, 25 grams of vermilion and six bangles in an envelope as prasada after being offered to the deity.