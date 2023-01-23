Coworking spaces to get a boost in Bommai’s Budget

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he will come up with a new scheme in the forthcoming Budget to promote coworking spaces so as to develop a robust IT ecosystem in the state.

Bommai is scheduled to present the 2023-24 Budget on February 17.

“These (coworking spaces) are the places which enable youngsters to create their own designs and start own businesses. They give an initial push without much investment besides creating employment opportunities,” Bommai said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘BHIVE Workspace’, touted as the world’s biggest coworking space, in the city on Saturday night.

It’s not just money, but a hardworking society that forms an economy, the chief minister said.

“Coworking spaces are the places where economy is created... I am really proud of our youngsters. A Kalaburagi boy coming to Mysuru for studies and then to Bengaluru to earn certainly makes me happy,” he said.

“I want our young boys and girls to beat the likes of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs... Indians have all the knowledge to beat the top brains in the world,” he said.