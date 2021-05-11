Create manpower for usage of ventilators: RV Deshpande

Create manpower for usage of ventilators, RV Deshpande tells Karnataka government

The former minister has pointed out that existing resources were going waste as there was no skilled workforce

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:40 ist
Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader RV Deshpande. Credit: DH File Photo

Even though several district and taluk hospitals are equipped with ventilators installed with PM Cares Fund and from donations by philanthropists, they are not being made use of owing to lack of skilled resources. The state government must immediately address the issue, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande has said.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the former minister has pointed out that existing resources were going waste as there was no skilled workforce. He has urged the government to immediately increase manpower and put these equipment into use. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
R V Deshpande
COVID-19
Coronavirus
ventilators
PM Cares Fund

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 