Create manpower for usage of ventilators, RV Deshpande tells Karnataka government

Even though several district and taluk hospitals are equipped with ventilators installed with PM Cares Fund and from donations by philanthropists, they are not being made use of owing to lack of skilled resources. The state government must immediately address the issue, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande has said.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the former minister has pointed out that existing resources were going waste as there was no skilled workforce. He has urged the government to immediately increase manpower and put these equipment into use.