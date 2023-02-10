Criminal contempt: K'taka HC orders release of advocate

Criminal contempt: Karnataka HC orders release of advocate

The advocate was facing several criminal contempt cases for airing wild and baseless allegations against the judiciary and also the judges since 2019

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 04:17 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered release of an advocate in criminal contempt cases. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale accepted the unconditional apology submitted by advocate K S Anil.

The advocate was facing several criminal contempt cases for airing wild and baseless allegations against the judiciary and also the judges since 2019. On February 2, 2023, the bench had remanded him in judicial custody when he continued to behave arrogantly and also made gestures in the court. The bench had directed the authorities to produce him before the court on February 10, 2023.

The advocate submitted an affidavit stating that he is a trial court junior advocate and suffers from physical pain, mental stress and other ailments. He further claimed that he is poor in English and doesn't know the practice of the high court and also has no guidance from any senior advocate.

Accepting the apology filed by the advocate, the bench ordered his release with a caution that he should take care that henceforth he should not repeat such instances.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

Time for a light-smart life

Time for a light-smart life

Deep inside camel country

Deep inside camel country

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Knotty stories from Jaipur

Crackdown on child marriage: Arrests not a solution

Crackdown on child marriage: Arrests not a solution

The aesthetics of education

The aesthetics of education

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli

 