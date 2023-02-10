Criminal contempt: Karnataka HC orders release of advocate

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered release of an advocate in criminal contempt cases. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale accepted the unconditional apology submitted by advocate K S Anil.

The advocate was facing several criminal contempt cases for airing wild and baseless allegations against the judiciary and also the judges since 2019. On February 2, 2023, the bench had remanded him in judicial custody when he continued to behave arrogantly and also made gestures in the court. The bench had directed the authorities to produce him before the court on February 10, 2023.

The advocate submitted an affidavit stating that he is a trial court junior advocate and suffers from physical pain, mental stress and other ailments. He further claimed that he is poor in English and doesn't know the practice of the high court and also has no guidance from any senior advocate.

Accepting the apology filed by the advocate, the bench ordered his release with a caution that he should take care that henceforth he should not repeat such instances.