Curbs at Legislators’ Home

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 00:13 ist

The Assembly Secretariat on Thursday decided to impose curbs on movement of people at the Legislators’ Home (LH), after some police personnel on duty there tested positive for Covid-19.

It has been decided to immediately get the building sprayed with disinfectants. According to a release, all visitors to the LH  must part with their name, mobile number and reason for their visit. Only four people can accompany a legislator, including the PA, driver and bodyguard. Only legislators’ vehicles will be allowed to park inside. Those, staying unnecessarily, will be
evicted. 

 

Legislators’ Home
COVID-19

