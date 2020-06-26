Curbs at Legislators’ Home

The Assembly Secretariat on Thursday decided to impose curbs on movement of people at the Legislators’ Home (LH), after some police personnel on duty there tested positive for Covid-19.

It has been decided to immediately get the building sprayed with disinfectants. According to a release, all visitors to the LH must part with their name, mobile number and reason for their visit. Only four people can accompany a legislator, including the PA, driver and bodyguard. Only legislators’ vehicles will be allowed to park inside. Those, staying unnecessarily, will be

evicted.