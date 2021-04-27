Curbs won’t affect vaccination drive, assures Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

With Karnataka entering a two-week “close-down” starting Tuesday night, Health Minister K Sudhakar said there will be no curbs on the movement of people to get Covid-19 vaccination.

The minister’s clarification came in the wake of concerns that people will be unable to step out for vaccination during the lockdown.

Sudhakar told reporters that even if the lockdown was in place, there would be skeletal movement of vehicles for essential services. “Vaccination is part of medical and essential services. The police will not stop those going to vaccination centres or to hospitals,” he said.

“Further, doctors have said that the ideal gap between two doses would be six to eight weeks. In fact, this can be stretched up to 10 weeks, according to practising doctors as it will benefit the person more,” he pointed out.

Those above 18 years, for whom vaccinations are scheduled from May 1, will have to register on the Co-WIN portal from April 28, Sudhakar said. “We will later update about the inoculation date after placing the indent for the vaccine with producers. Depending on the delivery of the vaccine from producers, we will decide on the vaccination date,” he said.

Free jabs at govt hospitals

The Cabinet on Monday decided to provide Covid-19 vaccines free of cost at government hospitals for those aged 18-44 years. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Health & Family Welfare Department will come up with guidelines on the vaccination drive soon. Karnataka will order one crore doses of the Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The state will need 6.5-7 crore doses for people in the 18-44 age group.