Curd, lassi, buttermilk cut by 50 paise to Rs 2 in Karnataka

Curd, buttermilk cut by 50 paise to Rs 2 in Karnataka

Accordingly, a one-kilo sachet of ‘Nandini’ curds will cost Rs 45, a rupee less

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 18 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 04:15 ist

Public criticism of the hike in the prices of curds, lassi and buttermilk in accordance with a 5% GST seems to have had some effect. 

The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited on Monday cut down the hike to between 50 paise and Rs 2, down from Rs 1 to Rs 3. 

Accordingly, a one-kilo sachet of ‘Nandini’ curds will cost Rs 45, a rupee less.

The prices of 500-gram and 200-gram sachets will be Rs 23 and Rs 10.5, respectively, down Re 1 and Rs 1.5, respectively. 

The sachets, tetra packs and PET bottles of buttermilk are going to cost Rs 7.5, 10.5 and 12.5, respectively, a 50-paise reduction from yesterday's hike. 

There is, however, no significant difference in the revised rates of various lassi packets.

The rates of sweet lassi sachets and mango lassi tetra packs have been reduced by 50 paise.

The prices of tetra packs of sweet lassi and PET bottles of both sweet and mango lassi will be the same as yesterday’s hike.  

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Dairy

