Curriculum framework for foundation-level education released in K'taka

With this, Karnataka has become the first state to release the SCF

  • Mar 26 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 04:43 ist
The Department of School Education and Literacy released the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for foundation-level education (Early Child Education) for 3 to 8 year age group here on Saturday. With this, Karnataka has become the first state to release the SCF.

The SCF is based on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) released by the Union Education Ministry in October 2022. The state had constituted various groups of experts to submit recommendations. Now, based on the SCF, the state will design the textbooks/study material for foundation-level education as per National Education Policy (NEP). The SCF release will be put in the public domain for suggestions/objections, if any, from the stakeholders.

Aiming to implement the NEP at the foundation level from the 2023-24 academic year, the state’s SCF proposes changes in the curriculum of the existing practice of ‘Chili-Pili’ at anganwadis and ‘Nali-Kali’ in 1 to 3 grades at the primary schools. “The changes recommended will not just contribute to systemic reforms, but also in effectively improving the quality of education during the early childhood years,” reads the press communication issued by the department.

The SCF elaborates on the concept and objective of the new foundational stage of school education. The need, rationale and importance of the curricular integration, continuity and a smooth transition across the two developmental sub-stages etc. 

Though SCF recommends play/activity-based learning methods, it says that parental mindset is the biggest challenge to tackle. “Prevailing parental mindset that ECE is a space for serious academic work which paves way for schooling success. In Karnataka a large number of kids are in private schools because of parental perception that they don’t believe in play and learn concepts,” reads the document.

The SCF recommends four hours of schooling for 3- to 6-year-olds and 5.5 hours for 6- to 8-year-olds for 25 days a month. This duration includes a snack break, lunchtime, outdoor and indoor activities, storytelling, reading and mathematical activities etc.

“Language and medium of instruction are contentious issues in Karnataka and fraught with contradictions as the mindset of parents is important, as they view English as the language of opportunities and wish their children to master it as early as possible. The government should take immediate steps to clear language/medium of instruction policy at the foundation stage,” reads the recommendation.

