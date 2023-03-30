Curtains down on 14th Bangalore International Film Festival

The 14th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes) drew to a close on Thursday with 15 films across categories winning top awards.

A total of 42 films competed to win the Best Film awards with 14 films each in the Kannada, Indian and Asian categories.

In the Asian cinema category, Before, Now & Then (Indonesia) bagged the Best Film award along with Motherless (Iran). Sand (Sri Lanka) was the runner-up. The second runner-up award for best film was shared by A Tale of Two Sisters (Bangladesh) and the Kannada film Viratapurada Viragi.

A Kannada film won a special jury mention in the Asian cinema category.

In the Kannada cinema category, the Best Kannada Cinema award was bagged by Naanu Kusuma directed by Krishna Gowda. ‘Hadinelentu’ by Prithvi Konanur came second and ‘Photo’ by Utsav Gonwar won third place.

Two Kannada films Koramma and 19.20.21 won special jury mentions.

In the Indian cinema competition Chitrabharthi, the Best Indian Cinema award was bagged by Koli Esru by Champa P Shetty. ‘Saudi Vellakka CC no. 225/2009’ by Tharun Moorthy came second and Gargi by Gautham Ramachandran came third.

Aparajito, a Bengali film, won the FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique) or the International Federation of Film Critics award.

Adivasi by Vijeesh Mani won the Karnataka Chalanachithra Academy Special mention award.

Veteran actor Doddanna was awarded the 14th BIFFes Lifetime Achievement award.