Curtains down on 14th B'luru International Film Fest

Curtains down on 14th Bangalore International Film Festival

In the Kannada cinema category, the Best Kannada Cinema award was bagged by 'Naanu Kusuma'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 03:52 ist
Kannada actor Doddanna. Credit: Special Arrangement

The 14th Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes) drew to a close on Thursday with 15 films across categories winning top awards. 

A total of 42 films competed to win the Best Film awards with 14 films each in the Kannada, Indian and Asian categories. 

In the Asian cinema category, Before, Now & Then (Indonesia) bagged the Best Film award along with Motherless (Iran).  Sand (Sri Lanka) was the runner-up. The second runner-up award for best film was shared by A Tale of Two Sisters (Bangladesh) and the Kannada film Viratapurada Viragi. 

A Kannada film won a special jury mention in the Asian cinema category.

In the Kannada cinema category, the Best Kannada Cinema award was bagged by Naanu Kusuma directed by Krishna Gowda. ‘Hadinelentu’ by Prithvi Konanur came second and ‘Photo’ by Utsav Gonwar won third place. 

Two Kannada films Koramma and 19.20.21 won special jury mentions. 

In the Indian cinema competition Chitrabharthi, the Best Indian Cinema award was bagged by Koli Esru by Champa P Shetty. ‘Saudi Vellakka CC no. 225/2009’ by Tharun Moorthy came second and Gargi by Gautham Ramachandran came third. 

Aparajito, a Bengali film, won the FIPRESCI (Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique) or the International Federation of Film Critics award. 

Adivasi by Vijeesh Mani won the Karnataka Chalanachithra Academy Special mention award.  

Veteran actor Doddanna was awarded the 14th BIFFes Lifetime Achievement award.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru International Film Festival
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 