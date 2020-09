D K Shivakumar admitted again to hospital as fever recurs

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar in Bengaluru after he had fever, according to ANI.

"I have been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru once again after experiencing fever," Shivakumar is quoted as saying.

He was discharged from a hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19 earlier this week.