D K Shivakumar commissions study on farmers’ woes

D K Shivakumar commissions study on farmers’ woes

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 23:05 ist

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has commissioned a study on the difficulties faced by farmers and agricultural labourers due to “unscientific” policies of the BJP government.

Shivakumar has asked Karnataka Kisan Congress president Sachin Meega to submit a report before August 30 after consulting farmers and farmer leaders. 

“There are indications that farmers will face difficulties because of amendments to the land reforms and APMC laws, coupled with unscientific policies during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Shivakumar said in a letter to Meega.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shivakumar
Congress
laws

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 