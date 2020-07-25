D K Shivakumar commissions study on farmers’ woes

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has commissioned a study on the difficulties faced by farmers and agricultural labourers due to “unscientific” policies of the BJP government.

Shivakumar has asked Karnataka Kisan Congress president Sachin Meega to submit a report before August 30 after consulting farmers and farmer leaders.

“There are indications that farmers will face difficulties because of amendments to the land reforms and APMC laws, coupled with unscientific policies during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Shivakumar said in a letter to Meega.