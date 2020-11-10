D K Shivakumar concedes defeat, takes responsibility for Congress' loss in Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he took responsibility for the party’s defeat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira bypolls, but asked his cadre not to be disheartened.

“As a president, I take responsibility,” he told reporters. “We accept the people’s verdict with respect. The Congress isn’t in a position to question it, because we believe in democracy,” he said, adding that the party would discuss the results and take “corrective action” in the coming days.

The BJP won big in Rajarajeshwari Nagar by a margin of over 58,000 votes whereas in Sira, the saffron party got through by over 12,00 votes.

“I didn’t expect such a huge margin in Rajarajeshwari Nagar,” Shivakumar said. “I expected a close fight in the range of 10,000-15,000 votes. But, our candidate was good and she put up a good fight.” He also expressed surprise over the BJP polling “new votes” in Sira. “We will look at how we can improve there."

Soon after polling on November 3, Shivakumar had said the bypolls generally favour the party that is in power. “Earlier, we won Bellary (Lok Sabha), Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls, and lost them later. So, party workers need not be disheartened,” he said. “I lost my first election in 1985. Since then, I’ve been winning. So, I believe that failure is the foundation of success,” he said, adding that the Congress would continue to fight against the ruling BJP.