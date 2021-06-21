D K Shivakumar helps his ex-jail mates

Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar, who was in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for 45 days as an undertrial in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s probe on alleged ill-gotten wealth, has come to the rescue of two of his jail mates.

Mohsin Raza, a painter, was in Tihar jail as he could not pay Rs 4 lakh alimony to his wife after divorce. Shivakumar was sent to the same barack where Mohsin was kept. Mohsin used to help Shivakumar in daily activities, including washing clothes and doing odd jobs. Moved by Mohsin’s loyalty, Shivakumar paid Rs 4 lakh alimony to Mohsin’s wife and got him released from jail.

Now, Mohsin is employed at Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh’s official residence in Delhi.

Shivakumar also ensured the release of another person, who was in jail in a similar case. According to Shivakumar, he was a graduate and used to teach Hindi in jail.

Shivakumar said he paid Rs 5 lakh to the inmate’s ex-wife and settled his divorce case. “Now, he was provided a job at my institute in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said.

“There are a lot of people who are spending jail terms on various issues,” Shivakumar told media persons here.

Shivakumar was in Delhi to meet the party leaders to discuss organisational reshuffle.