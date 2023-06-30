DKS discusses pending state projects with Shekhawat

D K Shivakumar meets Union Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat, discusses pending state projects

He is believed to have discussed the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river and the Mahadayi drinking water project.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 07:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 07:51 ist
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Thursday and discussed pending irrigation projects in the southern state with him.

Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the water resources ministry in Karnataka, met the Union minister at his residence in the national capital, according to an official statement.

He is believed to have discussed the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river and the Mahadayi drinking water project, among other irrigation projects in the state.

Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday night.

