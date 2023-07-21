D K Shivakumar ranked India's richest MLA with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar, has been ranked as the richest MLA in the country with assets that amount to a net worth of Rs 1,413 crore and liabilities of Rs 265 crore.

The first three spots on the list are secured by Karnataka MLAs. Independent MLA K H Puttaswamy Gowda from Gauribidanur constituency follows D K Shivakumar on the list with assets worth Rs 1,267 crore and liabilities of Rs 5 crore. Out of this, Rs 990 crore is marked as immovable assets and Rs 276 as movable assets.

Third on the list is Congress MLA Priyakrishna who represents the Govindarajnagar constituency with assets worth over Rs 1,156 crore. He also takes credit for being the legislator with the highest liabilities (Rs 881 crore). His father, M Krishnappa, ranks No 18 on the list of billionaires in Karnataka.

Another startling finding is that 12 Karnataka MLAs come up on top in the list of richest MLAs in the country, marking a clear domination. The report further goes on to state that 14 per cent of Karnataka MLAs belong to the category of billionaires. The average assets of these legislators round up to Rs 64.3 crore. The poorest MLA in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is Bhagirathi Murulya with declared assets rounding up to Rs 28 lakh and liabilities worth Rs 2 lakh.

Nirmal Kumar Dhara representing the Indus constituency in West Bengal is the poorest MLA in India with zero liabilities and assets worth Rs 1,700.

Karnataka elected the highest number of billionaires in the country in the recent assembly polls, with 32 having assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.