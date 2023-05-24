D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah in Delhi; may discuss Karnataka Cabinet

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss Cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios with the Congress high command.

The two leaders were in a meeting with Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal till late in the night. General Secretary (in charge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala was also present.

The meeting, which started at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, went on till late in the night and is expected to continue on Thursday as both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah tried to push for plum portfolios to their loyalists.

Read | Congress leader U T Khader elected as first Muslim Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

Since the party has already appointed eight ministers, the party brass is expected to clear another 20 names.

With the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka Cabinet being 34, there are too many aspirants for ministerial berths.

Shivakumar, who came separately with his brother D K Suresh, told reporters that he and Siddaramaiah would discuss and finalise the names of legislators to be included as ministers.

Shivakumar, soon after landing in Delhi, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal and Surjewala separately.

A large number of legislators, including Laxman Savadi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Laxmi Hebbalkar arrived at Delhi to lobby for ministership.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as ministers on May 20.

Portfolios have not yet been allocated to the ministers so far.