D K Shivakumar tests positive for Covid-19; admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in the hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Shivakumar was admitted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar on Monday night.

Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar says he has tested positive for #COVID19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/j3kWTLxS4X — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

On Sunday, Shivakumar decided to call off his visit to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. “On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood-affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts which were scheduled on August 24 and 25th,” he had tweeted.