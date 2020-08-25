D K Shivakumar tests Covid-19 +ve; admitted to hospital

D K Shivakumar tests positive for Covid-19; admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 14:03 ist
Karnataka Congress State President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in the hospital for treatment. 

According to sources, Shivakumar was admitted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar on Monday night. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On Sunday, Shivakumar decided to call off his visit to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. “On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood-affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts which were scheduled on August 24 and 25th,” he had tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Who is Kim Yo Jong? North Korea's heir apparent

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

 