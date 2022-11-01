Dakshina Kannada government schools to get 275 more classrooms

District-in-Charge Minister and Minister for Energy V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said that Rs 50 lakh has been released for the Kayyara Kinhanna Rai Memorial under Border Area Development Project.

Delivering the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava message after unfurling the tricolour flag at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru, he said, "Gadinada Kavi Kinhanna Rai had contributed a lot to the Kannada literary world and had strived hard for the inclusion of Kasargod into Karnataka. In the last five years, the state government has released Rs 21 crore under the Karnataka Border Area Development project to Dakshina Kannada. During this year, Rs 23 lakh has been released for carrying out development in the villages in the border areas."

The government has given emphasis to improve basic facilities in Government Kannada medium schools in the state, the Minister said that under 'Viveka Shaala Yojana' approval has been given for the construction of additional 275 classrooms in government schools in Dakshina Kannada district at a cost of Rs 39.30 crore.

"Rs 5 crore has been released for the construction of additional toilets in government schools. Further, 27 Government schools in the district have been selected under Amruta School for taking up comprehensive development. Smart classrooms have been set up in 27 government schools through the Dakshina Kannada Zilla panchayat. In addition, science and mathematics laboratories have been set up in these schools," he explained.

Works to be reprinted

Sunil Kumar said that Rs 30 lakh has been released for reprinting 'Govinda Pai Samshodhana Samputa'. "The research articles of Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai were published 25 years ago. There is demand for the work. Hence, the government has taken the initiative to reprint it," he said.

"The long-pending demand for Ranga Mandira in Mangaluru was not materialised all these years. A revised estimate for Rs 14 crore has been prepared and steps will be taken to construct Ranga Mandira in Mangaluru," he added.

"The State government is committed to the development of Kannada and The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill 2022 has been tabled in the Legislative Assembly for the effective implementation of Kannada as the official language in the state. The Bill is likely to get approval in the month of December. The government is also mulling over introducing Kannada in courts. All steps have been taken to use Kannada effectively in the state," said Sunil Kumar.

"The government will give emphasis taking up further studies related to the classical status of Kannada in Mysuru. There is a need to work towards the growth of the Kannada language in the state," he added.

District-level Rajyotsava awards were presented to 34 individuals and 20 institutions on the occasion. Students presented cultural programmes after the stage programme.