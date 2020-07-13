Dakshina Kannada reports biggest single-day spike of 196 Covid-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada’s Covid-19 count surged to 2,230 on Sunday as 196 more people including Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, journalists tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district. This is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said 20 among the total Covid 19 positive cases were the primary contacts of already infected patients. 91 persons with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 16 persons with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) had tested positive. While 10 persons with international travel history, two samples that were collected prior to delivery had tested positive. The contact tracing of 57 persons are underway, the DC added.

94 infected persons had recovered and discharged from various hospitals. A total of 876 patients had already recovered in the district. 1308 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. The DC said that 24,741 samples had been tested for covid-19 so far in the district.

Of the positive cases, four persons in Puttur and Kadaba had tested positive, which includes a staff nurse of a private hospital in Mangaluru. Three of the four tested positive are undergoing treatment at the government hospitals in Puttur. In Mulki hobli, seven persons including a two and a half-year-old child too had tested positive. Four members of a family residing in the residential complex at Mennabettu had tested positive.