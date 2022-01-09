Dakshina Kannada, Udupi gears up to administer booster doses of vaccine from January 10

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations have geared up to administer booster doses for health, frontline workers and people above 60 years from January 10.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a total of 3,37,447 are eligible for the precautionary shots in the district. Out of the eligible group, 52,523 are health workers, 15,924 are frontline workers and 2,69,000 are those who are above 60 years old. Those health and frontline workers who have completed nine months since their second dose are eligible for the booster shots.

Udupi DC Kurma Rao said that a total of 30,436 health workers, front line warriors are eligible for precautionary shots in the district. Those who have taken two doses of Covaxin will be administered with the third dose of Covaxin and those who took two doses of Covishield will be given third dose of Covishield. Special vaccination camps will be organised.

Addressing the officials virtually, the Udupi DC instructed the health department officials to take all necessary steps for the success of inoculating booster doses.

He said in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases in the district, the health and frontline workers who have completed nine months since their second dose are eligible for the booster shots. Separate vaccination centres should be set up to help the police, urban and rural local bodies employees to get the shot. The senior officials in the various government departments should inform their subordinates to take the precaution dose, he said.



The village and ward level task force should hold meetings and formulate the rules and regulations to check the violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Random tests should be conducted in tourist spots. Violation of Covid-19 guidelines should not be ignored, said the DC.

Check out the latest videos from DH: