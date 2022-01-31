Dalit, OBC seers call on Karnataka CM Bommai, seek funds, special programmes

A delegation of seers from Dalit and other backward communities (OBC) met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore for each of the mutts, here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the seers sought special programmes for the welfare of Dalit and OBC communities in the state budget.

"They also urged the government to provide more opportunities for youth in their communities in education and employment, along with increased political representation," he said.

The seers were accompanied by Rural Development a nd Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraju, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and others.

The delegation sought funds for the educational institutions and hostels run by the mutts, Bommai said.

Noting that the land allotted for the forum of various mutts was caught in a dispute, he said that the case was currently being heard by the High Court.

The CM promised to look into their demands noting that the seers had also suggested alternate land for the forum.

