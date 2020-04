The Danske IT, a subsidiary of Denmark-based Danske Bank contributed Rs 55 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief fund to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chief Minister’s Office appreciated their support and said that Danske IT has set the benchmark for all the IT industries to donate for the Covid-19 cause. Deval Shah, Managing Director, Jayaram S Govindaiah, Head (Infra) and Sandeep Mahiskar, CFO of the company were present during the handing over of cheque.