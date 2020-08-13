DAR head constable succumbs to Covid-19

A district armed reserve (DAR) head constable died due to the Covid-related complications at the Chigateri District Hospital on Thursday.

Shivaraj, aged 42, had tested positive for novel coronavirus three days back. Following which, he was rushed to the designated Covid hospital.

A few days back, a constable from Harapanahalli had lost his battle against the infection at a private hospital in Ballari.

A taluk panchayat member also succumbed to the infection on Thursday. Basavaraj was a native of Vasan in Harihar taluk.