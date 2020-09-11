Dasara elephants to undergo Covid-19 test if needed

Mysuru forest department officials have decided to conduct Covid-19 tests among Dasara elephants if needed.

Mysuru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M G Alexander said that the elephants will be subjected to Covid-19 tests only if it was necessary.

In New York, the authorities had conducted a Covid-19 test on a tiger that had returned positive.

"When a tiger can be tested, elephants can also be subjected to the test," he said.

Veterinarian Dr Nagaraju, who is also a caretaker of Dasara elephants, said that a swab test would be conducted and samples will be collected from the elephants for the same.

According to him, the procedure of the test would be similar to that among humans.

Five elephants for Dasara

The Forest department officials have identified five elephants for the Dasara celebration in Mysuru and have sent the list to the Chief Wildlife Warden for his approval.

Alexander said that the elephants -- Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Vijaya, Gopi and Kaveri -- have been identified and picked for the celebration.

Arjuna, who carried the Howdah for several years, has been dropped from the list as he is above 60 years old. As per a Supreme Court order, no elephant above 60 can be used to carry the Howdah.

"We have mentioned the reason why Arjuna is dropped from the list," he said.