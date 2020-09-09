Dasara: Karnataka govt nixes many events over coronavirus

The state government has decided to do away with the majority of Dasara events in view of the pandemic.

Festivities and cultural events will be restricted to the famous Amba Vilas Palace and Chamundeshwari Temple alone, and the renowned Jamboo Savari will also take place inside the palace premises.

Only prominent locations of the city will be illuminated for Dasara. Crowd-pullers such as Yuva Dasara, torchlight parade, Dasara film festival, wrestling contest, Food Mela, exhibition and others will not be held.

The decision was based on the recommendations of the High Level Committee chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that met on Tuesday.

It was resolved to celebrate Dasara, the Nada Habba, in a simple manner, Kannada & Culture Minister C T Ravi announced after the meeting. The state government has set aside Rs 10 crore for the celebrations along with a contribution of Rs 5 crore from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Five Corona Warriors will inaugurate the celebrations, Ravi said.