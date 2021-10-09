Dasara rituals should not stop, but Covid protocol should be followed: Royal scion

He is one of the most influential persons on earth, since he was just 22 years old, even though he is not subject to any ranking.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, is the custodian of the legacy of the 622-year Yadu dynasty.

Born as Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs on March 24, 1992, to Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs and Tripurasundari Devi, he is the great-grandson of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and grand-nephew of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Tripurasundari Devi is the daughter of the late Gayatri Devi — daughter of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and elder sister of Srikantadatta.

Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs is a descendant of Prince Subramanya Raj Urs, biological elder brother of Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Despite being related to the erstwhile royal family, Yaduveer was brought up in a normal way.

He studied at Vidya Niketan School and Canadian International School in Bengaluru. He did a BA in Economics and English in Boston, USA. He has a penchant for music and plays veena and guitar. His other interests include cricket, reading and writing.

Yaduveer, a member of Bettada Kote family, was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on February 23, 2015, following the death of her husband Srikantadatta on December 10, 2013.

Yaduveer was coronated as the 27th maharaja (titular) on May 28, 2015. He married Trishika Kumari Singh, daughter of Harshwardhan Singh and Maheshree Kumari of Dungarpur in Rajasthan on June 28, 2016.

The couple was blessed with Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar on December 6, 2017.

Yaduveer is involved in various activities related to heritage, culture, environment, entrepreneurship and social welfare through Bherunda Foundation.

He spoke to T R Sathish Kumar of DH.

At a time when all people and all sectors are affected by the pandemic, how do you see the celebration of Mysuru Dasara?

The rituals must go on with all necessary protocols during these trying times. With all protocols followed meticulously, there is no reason why the rituals cannot be undertaken.

The Nadda Habba is conducted by the government and it is up to them to decide the scale of the festivities. However, their ‘habba,’ being secular, is of no ritual importance.

Conducting the procession and celebration in a big way will help the economy, but at the risk of attracting huge crowds. Whatever their decision, we extend our cooperation and support.

Dasara or any festival in the Indian culture is related to a new beginning. Do you see some hope that the Dasara season will gradually ease the crisis, particularly in Mysuru region?

Our prayers echo this sentiment. We continue the rituals for the prosperity of all in our state and country. The prayers give us the strength to overcome these trying times. Measures like following safety protocols, getting vaccinated and social distancing should not be forgotten.

Can you recall Dasara celebrations as an youngster?

I would accompany my maternal grandfather Sardar K B Ramachandra Raj Urs to the palace for the festivities. It was a treat to watch the Khas Durbar, conducted by my late father Srikantadatta. My maternal grandfather, who was also brother-in-law to my father, would hold the ‘Pattada Kathi’ (royal sword) and accompany my father during Khas Durbar.

It used to be a joyful get-together of all relatives, especially cousins. We would play around and enjoy. We still cherish the Navaratri snacks we used to share. Later, when school and college became priority, we used to attend the last three days of Dasara in the palace. Then, I had no idea that one day I would be the custodian of the legacy and tradition of the Yadu dynasty, which has a heritage of 622 years.

What are your memories of watching Jamboo Savari?

As children, we would watch the launch of Jamboo Savari from the Durbar Hall of the Palace. It used to be fun.

What is ‘Navaratri’ for the custodian of the heritage of the erstwhile Yadu dynasty?

Navaratri and Vijayadashami are a celebration of a glorious tradition. The rituals are aimed at giving thanks to Goddess Chamudeshwari for all the good that has come and for further prosperity. My mother Pramoda Devi supervises all arrangements, while I concentrate on the ritual part. She has been doing this for over four decades and she knows every detail like the back of her hand. It is a transformation for me as a symbol of heritage, culture and tradition. The rituals trace their origin to our Puranas like Markandeya Purana, Vishnu Purana and Rig Veda.

In olden times, the kings used to perform ‘Ashwamedha Yaga,’ to check rebellion and to expand territory. The last kings to perform it were the Chalukyas. Due to exorbitant expenses and logistics involved, Ashwamedha Yaga faded away.

How do you see the evolution of Mysuru Dasara over the years?

Navaratri and Vijayadashami are celebrated from time immemorial. But it was taken to the peak by Vijayanagar kings as they had enormous resources. They made it into a military exercise, spiritual and cultural event. The festival is celebrated in mid-monsoon, when agriculture activities are complete.

The celebration of Dasara in Srirangapatna by my forefathers is not much talked about. But they were great warriors like Raja Wadiyar, Ranadheera Kanteerava Narasaraja Wadiyar, Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar, and Chikka Devaraja Wadiyar. However, Dasara was given a new dimension by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar under his welfare state. It evolved to sophistication and pro-people under Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

What are your prayers during Navaratri and Vijayadashami puja?

I pray for the health and prosperity of the state and its people as enshrined in the shastras. I pray for good rains and good yield for our farmers. In olden days, one used to pray for victory in wars. Now, we pray for success in all our endeavours.

How do you see the continuation of the tradition of Mysuru Dasara and the rituals?

It will continue in the same manner that my father Srikantadatta conducted it, under the guidance of my mother Pramoda Devi.

