Dasara website launched

District in-charge Minister V Somanna launched Dasara-2019 website – www.mysoredasara.gov.in in Mysuru on Saturday.

The website contains all information related to Dasara celebrations - such as time, date, venue of different events, significance of Dasara and Mysuru, tourist spots in and around Mysuru etc. Major events of Dasara will be telecast on the website.

For the first time, five online quiz contests will be organised on the website and five winners in each contest will be awarded. The details of the sub-committees and contact numbers are available on it. Dasara-2019 official poster was released on the occasion.